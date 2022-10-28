First reading of the amended short-term vacation rental ordinance approved in Walton County.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Board of County Commissioners met on Thursday, and the second item on the agenda was the Walton County Short Term Vacation Rental Unit Registration and Neighborhood Compatibility Ordinance.

“We have been working on this for well over a year working with our industry representatives and our community to try to come to a point where we can live symbiotically with our short-term vacation rental units,” Kristen Shell, Deputy Planning Director, said.

The board commissioners approved the first reading of the amended version of the ordinance. They say it addresses the three largest problems, Shell said the community has. Which would be parking, noise, and trash.

The proposed amendment also creates a host registration and compliance program.

“It establishes processes for them to understand what the parking situation is. What the trash situation is and what the county’s current noise ordinance is. It provides more communication for the county host and guests coming into our community,” Shell said,

As for parking goes Shell explains some of the changes.

“The ordinance does increase parking standards for new construction so they are going to have more parking on site. It also forces that communication again between the host and the guest. So the guest knows how many parking spaces are available on the site and how many they can bring to the site,” Shell said.

Some short-term rental owners tell us they don’t agree with the ordinance.

“If someone purchases a home in Walton County I believe homeowners should be able to use it when they want. But their use shouldn’t come with these additional regulations that aren’t required with other long-term renters,” Sarah Moss, Walton County Home Owner

Thursday was just the first step for the amended ordinance. The next step in the process will be the second reading and officials say they are not sure when that will happen. They hope in November.

To read the full ordinance click here.

