Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite some low-level moisture surging in from the east. You’ll see it in our skies in the form of clouds blocking up our sunrise. The clouds will have some breaks in them, and we should end up with a mix of sun and clouds in the day ahead.

Leave the jackets at home. Temperatures will be fairly comfortable this morning than overly cool. Only those susceptible to feeling chilly will want a light outer layer. We’ll get the day started close to 60 degrees.

With the clouds blocking out some of the sunshine this morning, temperatures only reach the low 70s for lunch. Highs today eventually reach up to near 80 degrees today with a slightly sticky feel as humidity rises in the easterly breeze.

The moisture return is also present across the rest of the Gulf, and it’ll start feeding a new storm system moving into Texas. Clouds will continue to stream into our skies off that system and our easterly flow heading into tonight and tomorrow where we can’t rule out a stray shower starting tonight for a lucky few.

Better rain chances appear to pick up later in the day on Saturday and move through Saturday night into Sunday morning as the system drags another cold front through. About a half inch to an inch of rain is likely. But some may see over an inch if we can get some thunderstorms to pass through largely west of Hwy331, before they weaken to the east.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 80 in a slightly breezy easterly wind. A stray shower is possible into the evening tonight and through the day on Saturday. But rain chances look most likely into Saturday night and Sunday morning with about a half inch to an inch for most with the heavier totals west of Hwy331. Your 7 Day Forecast has a bit of an unsettled window through the weekend but more sunshine ahead for Halloween and next week.

