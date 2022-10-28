HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital hosting Crush the Crisis event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital is hosting its fourth annual Crush the Crisis.

Prescription drug misuse is a public health crisis in the United States and deaths by overdose are increasing. In an effort to fight the growing battle, Bay County has organized a medication drop off. The move is in an attempt to get opioid prescriptions off the streets. People will be able to drop off any unused and expired medical, no questions asked.

Will Carlson is the medical director of the emergency room at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital. He says addiction does not discriminate.

“Addiction is a difficult thing to get over its something that we see unfortunately a lot in the emergency room and in parts of our community.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 107,000 AMericans died from drug overdoses in 2021.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ruth Corley says they have responded to more than a dozen deaths by overdose this year alone.

“We have 15 in our system and then there was another one today, just today, said Corley.”

Crush the Crisis is taking place on Saturday, October 29th, at the HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital Diagnostic and Rehab Center.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All types of medication are being accepted. Officials will not be collected sharp object like needles or syringes.

Officials say if you or someone you know is struggling with an addiction reach out to your healthcare provider for help.

