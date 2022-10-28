Heroes honored through Warrior Beach Retreat parade

Warrior Beach Retreat
Warrior Beach Retreat(wjhg)
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic was backed up in Panama City Beach for a good cause on Thursday.

The Warrior Beach Retreat is back at Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort in Panama City Beach. The 13th year of the event included a parade through Panama City Beach into Panama City; where a pair of F22′s provided a flyover as the caravan crossed the Hathaway bridge. Ten wounded warriors and their caregivers were in the parade, which was led by a 95-year-old veteran.

Community members showed their support for these heroes as the parade moved through town. A gesture that was certainly meaningful to veterans in the caravan.

“As they’re on this parade route they start to realize - these people really do like me, they care. So that gives me hope. That gives me hope that I still have a purpose in life,” said veteran and Warrior Beach Retreat board member, Jerry Tabatt.

The community-funded event is an opportunity for wounded-warriors to find a sense of belonging while relaxing and enjoying the company of others. If you would like to support these heroes, you can donate at the Warrior Beach Retreat website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three...
Three suspects wanted in fatal hit-and-run accident
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Officials said the goal is to relieve drivers of that traffic headache.
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
Possible Bonifay Tornado damage
EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay

Latest News

walton county drug bust
Walton County drug bust nets thousands of grams of cocaine.
High School Football Scores and Highlights - Week 10
Sheriff Donnie Edenfield welcomes Feline Deputy "Sniper."
Jackson County Sheriff adopts Feline Deputy ‘Sniper’
First reading of the amended short-term vacation rental ordinance approved in Walton County.
First reading of the amended short-term vacation rental ordinance approved in Walton County