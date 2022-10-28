Heroes honored through Warrior Beach Retreat parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic was backed up in Panama City Beach for a good cause on Thursday.

The Warrior Beach Retreat is back at Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort in Panama City Beach. The 13th year of the event included a parade through Panama City Beach into Panama City; where a pair of F22′s provided a flyover as the caravan crossed the Hathaway bridge. Ten wounded warriors and their caregivers were in the parade, which was led by a 95-year-old veteran.

Community members showed their support for these heroes as the parade moved through town. A gesture that was certainly meaningful to veterans in the caravan.

“As they’re on this parade route they start to realize - these people really do like me, they care. So that gives me hope. That gives me hope that I still have a purpose in life,” said veteran and Warrior Beach Retreat board member, Jerry Tabatt.

The community-funded event is an opportunity for wounded-warriors to find a sense of belonging while relaxing and enjoying the company of others. If you would like to support these heroes, you can donate at the Warrior Beach Retreat website.

