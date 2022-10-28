Jury reaches verdict in Dan Belc trial

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife in 2018.

Dan Belc was being charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual battery and aggravated assault.

Belc was found guilty of first degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

He was also found guilty of aggravated assault, but found not guilty on the kidnapping and sexual battery charges.

Chief Circuit Judge Chris Patterson will set sentencing for a later date. We will continue to follow this case as we learn more.

