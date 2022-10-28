PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Making strides has always been more than just a walk, it’s a movement. It describes the progress others are making to help save lives.

Tomorrow at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach, walkers will join together to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The event begins tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. with a Survivor’s breakfast put on by the Marlins Food For Thought.

Then after walkers will began making their strides on a three mile loop throughout the Pier Park area.

Walkers must sign up for the event. You can sign up via a QR code at the walk or through the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk website.

