PCB leaders push to see progress on Lullwater Lake

At Thursday’s council meeting, Mayor Mark Sheldon announced they had yet to get the money. Officials agreed to pay $150,000 in city funds to start making progress in the meantime.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach leaders are moving forward with taking the first steps to clean up Lullwater Lake.

Residents have been speaking out about the deteriorating lake ever since Hurricane Sally. Overgrown lily pads and muck have made many avoid it.

Last month, the city announced a $6 million grant-funded project that will go towards cleaning it out.

At Thursday’s council meeting, Mayor Mark Sheldon announced they had yet to get the money. Officials agreed to pay $150,000 in city funds to start making progress in the meantime.

“There is a lot of sediment in the lake over the years that needs to be dredged out, cleaned out. There are some invasive plants in Lullwater Lake that need to be removed. I’m not a biologist and I don’t know everything about Lullwater Lake but anyhow there are some issues that need to be looked at,” Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto said.

The money will be going towards environmental studies that must be completed before moving forward with cleaning the lake and the city’s outfall project. Officials estimate the studies to take roughly six months.

