PCB officials dedicate roadway in memory of Bill Buskell

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is honoring the life of a beloved community member by dedicating a portion of South Thomas Drive in his name.

Bill Buskell was the owner of Pineapple Willy’s and Wicked Wheel. He passed away last year after suffering a heart attack. The long-time businessman was well-known and loved by many. Those who knew him best called him pine.

In his memory, city leaders voted unanimously Thursday to rename the road section in front of Pineapple Willy’s “Bill (Pine) Buskell Memorial Drive.”

“I knew Bill Buskell for over thirty years and he was a great guy who gave back to the community more than anyone I know. He was one of the founding members of Beach Care Services which are the needy people, people who have fallen into hard times,” Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto said.

Pineapple Willy’s continues to raise money for Beach Care Services.

The city will hold an unveiling of the new sign on November 8th at 10 a.m. Everyone in the community is invited and welcome to join them.

