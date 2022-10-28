PCPD Searching for Missing 69-Year-Old Man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Police say 69-year-old John Conner went missing Thursday evening. They say Conner has multiple medical issues including dementia, and he was last seen at Gulf Coast Medical Center where officials say he left before receiving medical care.

Conner is approximately six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds with grey hair and green eyes. Officials say he was wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.