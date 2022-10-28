PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Road repairs continue in Panama City Beach.

At Thursday’s council meeting, city leaders reviewed the street resurfacing plans for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

Roughly $3.3 million is going towards fixing more than 17 miles of road. The plan is to work on 39 different roadway sections that are most in need of repairs. It doesn’t always mean filling potholes. Often times it’s a preventative measure to avoid possible issues in the future.

“If you don’t do that and maintain it, then in the long run it will cost you a lot more because you have to go in there and rebuild the road with the base and the assault. It’s much cheaper to maintain them every 20 to 25 years,” Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto said.

Some of the proposed roadways include Colony Harbour, Aaron Bessant Access, Fairway Circle, and Dogwood Street.

