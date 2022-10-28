Rutherford alum Nick Nelson on Phillies World Series roster

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our area will have its own local player to watch and cheer for in the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, Nick Nelson! Rutherford and Gulf Coast product telling us Thursday he found out just hours before our conversation, he’d been added to Philly’s World Series roster, continuing what’s been a whirlwind season for Nick.

”My manager, Rob Thompson,” “called me in the office, and I kind of knew ahead of time yesterday, I was supposed to throw live BP yesterday. I got pushed to just a bullpen, so I kind of knew something was up. And then I kind of word that I could potentially be put on the roster, and then got final word today. But yeah it hasn’t sunk in, being here in Houston, and being at the field and what not, it’s kind of crazy.” Nelson told us via a Zoom call Thursday afternoon.

Nick pitched all season for the Phillies after an offseason trade from the Yankees. He tossed 68 innings in 47 appearances with two saves and an ERA of 4.85. He averaged a strikeout per inning. He was on the team’s roster for the Divisional Series against the Braves, but was left off the NLCS roster against the Padres. He did however, have a pretty good seat for the dramatic 8th inning, two run homer by Bryce Harper in the game 5 win last Sunday.

“I was in the dugout.” Nick told us. “I’ve been in the dugout for every series, except for the DS (Divisional Series) I was out in the bullpen. But yeah it was electric. I mean that point of view, seeing the ball go off his bat, crowd erupts and then you know the whole dugout’s going crazy. It was an unforgettable moment in my life, in the baseball world, and I’m sure in Harper’s life. It was amazing to watch and I think everybody knew it as soon as the ball came off the bat.”

Nick hasn’t pitched since the last game of the regular season, well over three weeks ago, but he says he’s stayed fresh throwing bullpen sessions and working out in other ways. He says his arm feels strong, and he’s ready to go when the team needs him in the World Series. Game one set for Friday night in Houston.

