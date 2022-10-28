Zoo Boo Halloween Weekend Event

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today’s guest looked a little different this morning on NewsChannel7 Today.

ZooWorld in Panama City Beach brought along three unique friends to help tell viewers about their Zoo Boo Halloween event this weekend.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are being sold online and are selling out fast. This family friendly event is sure to keep everyone entertained.

To take a look at some of the animals ZooWorld has in store, check out the videos attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three...
Three suspects wanted in fatal hit-and-run accident
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Wednesday, the St. Joe Company teamed up with InterMountain Management to break going on a new...
More hotels going up in Panama City Beach
At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash
At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash

Latest News

Zoo Boo Halloween Event part two
Zoo Boo Halloween Event part two
Zoo Boo Halloween Event
Zoo Boo Halloween Event
Christmas Decor Showcase Featuring Kirby Holt
Christmas Decor Showcase featuring Kirby Holt
Christmas Decor Showcase Featuring Kirby Holt
Christmas Decor Showcase Featuring Kirby Holt