Zoo Boo Halloween Weekend Event

ZooWorld in Panama City Beach brought along three unique friends to help tell viewers about their Zoo Boo Halloween event this weekend.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are being sold online and are selling out fast. This family friendly event is sure to keep everyone entertained.

To take a look at some of the animals ZooWorld has in store, check out the videos attached.

