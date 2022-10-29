Bay County residents cast early votes for midterm elections

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early voting will soon be coming to a close and with the deadline quickly approaching officials say the best time to cast your ballot is now.

The last day to have a say in the midterm elections is November 8th.

Supervisor of Elections for Bay County Mark Anderson says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“If something happens on election day and you have an emergency or something else, you got all these other days to use why not use it if you’re ready to vote,” Anderson said.

Resident Robert Gray made a quick stop at the Supervisor of Elections Office Friday to beat the Election Day rush.

“Well, I don’t like standing in line for one thing,” Gray said. “It’s good that we have the mail-in, but you know it’s safer for me if I drop it off in the box or drop it off inside.”

Robert along with several other residents say it’s their duty as a United States citizen to exercise their right to vote.

In Bay County, nearly 23,000 people have participated in early voting so far. As far as the overall voter turnout for 2022, Anderson says the ball is in the voters’ court.

“Everybody always asks me ‘what do you think the percentage of turnout will be for the voters,’” Anderson said. “It is up to the voters, it is up to the candidates, it’s up to the voters of Bay County to make that decision on what the turnout will be.”

The last day for early voting is November 5th, and the Supervisor of Elections office will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

