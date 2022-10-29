Bay County Sheriff’s Office offers Holiday Home Check

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the holidays right around the corner officials want people to travel with a peace of mind, So the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has brought back its Holiday Home Check service.

BCSO is offering residents an opportunity to have an extra set of eyes on their home while they are away.

For those who sign up, the Sheriff’s Office will send out volunteers and patrols to inspect your property.

The Sheriff’s Office is also offering tips to not make it not look so obvious that no one is home.

They recommend putting times on the lights inside your home, trimming bushes around windows, and having the post office hold your mail until you get back.

To register for the Holiday Home Check service, contact the BCSO and complete a questionnaire.

