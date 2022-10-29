Candlelight vigil held for Blountstown man hit and killed by vehicle

James "Dejuan" Howell
James "Dejuan" Howell(Nicole Owens)
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The family of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Blountstown honored his memory Friday night.

James “Dejuan” Howell was hit and killed Monday morning on Hwy. 69 in Blountstown on his daily walk to work. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel. Howell was 34-years-old and had a daughter.

On Friday, his family and friends celebrated his life with a candlelight vigil while walking the same route he took to work every day.

“We are saddened by the loss of our family member,” said Nicole Owens, Howell’s sister-in-law, in an email. “He was loved by many.”

The incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Monday. FHP said the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.

Troopers said when the vehicle veered onto the shoulder of the road, the woman woke up and promptly tried to brake and swerve, but still hit the man.

