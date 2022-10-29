Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials have been searching for a missing woman on St. George Island for almost a week. Officials said that Staci Peterson went into the park on Thursday and never returned.

The Franklin County Sheriff said they are continuing search and recovery efforts but were limited Friday due to the weather.

“Today the weather is kind of bad so there is no flying probably no boats we are still working the beaches and covering all of the barrier islands. We are still hoping and looking that we can find Staci,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said if you are out on the water, and you see something to call officials.

Staci’s mother held a press conference Friday afternoon. She told NewsChannel 7 that her daughter was known for being an adventurous spirit. She also said that her daughter was an FSU alumnus and loved to go to St. George Island.

“She brought love and light to all of the people she touched. Her adventurous spirit and infectious love for what was right instilled in all of us the knowledge that it is possible to help make this world a better place,” Linda Peterson, Staci’s mom said.

Linda said that Staci was at the state park to pay tribute to her beloved dog when she went missing.

“Charlie was her little Yorkie and he was the love of her life. He had passed away about 2020 and she had his ashes and was going to spread his ashes when she got into the water. That is why she went in because that was their favorite place,” Peterson said.

Following her vacation, Linda said that Staci had plans to go to Europe.

“She was going to go to Germany and then take it from there because she was adventurous and she was on a grand adventure,” Peterson said.

Linda said that Staci will now not be able to take that trip.

But she said that the last words they spoke to one another, were the three most meaningful, I love you.

“I saw her two weeks before she went and I was very fortunate cause we got to tell each other we love each other,” Peterson said.

Staci is not an only child, she does have a sister. Linda said it’s been a tough few days.

“She’s pretty rough it’s hard on her but we are just asking everyone to pray for her,” Peterson said.

Linda said that if you would like to make donations you can make them to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Charity foundation.

The family would also like to thank all of the officials for their continuous search efforts, and for the outpouring of support they have received from the community.

