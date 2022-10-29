One killed, two injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a traffic crash north of DeFuniak Springs in Walton County Friday night.

Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report around 8 p.m., a car with a driver and passenger was traveling east on C.R. 192, and was about to make a left turn onto S.R. 83.

Troopers said a woman driving a pickup truck was driving north on S.R. 83. They report the car made a left turn onto the road in front of the truck, and the truck then hit the car.

We’re told the car then hit a telephone pole, and the truck was flipped to its side. Troopers report the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man from Alabama, died. They said the passenger of the car, a 33-year-old man from DeFuniak Springs, was seriously injured in the crash.

They said the driver of the pickup truck, a 50-year-old woman from Freeport was critically injured.

