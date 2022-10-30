Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk returns

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of survivors and supporters gathered at Aaron Bessant Park Saturday for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Walkers trekked more than three miles to raise awareness for breast cancer. The walk is a way The American Cancer Society is raising money for breakthrough cancer research and patient services.

Sharon Gilson is a teacher at Arnold High School and a 10-year breast cancer survivor. She says the 5k event is more than just a walk, it’s a movement.

“As we’re fighting, we can help those that are new to the fight,” said Gilson. “Coming out and supporting and making donations, you know, to fight cancer and find a cure is the ultimate goal for all of us survivors.”

Survivor Carol Hall is also working toward that goal. Hall raised more than 2,000 making her the top individual fundraiser. She says the accomplishment is all thanks to her community, which is a key component in her fight.

“My community is what pushes me through this. They take me to my doctor’s appointment, my friend walked with me, they’re always there whether it’s food on my back step when I come home from chemo, or my friend actually helped me shave my head when I needed to do that for the first time,” she said.

Doctors say early detection is crucial in saving lives so be sure to stay up to date with monthly breast self-examinations and annual mammograms.

Making Strides Against Cancer is accepting donations. To donate visit cancer.org.

