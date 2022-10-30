Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road

Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high rate of speed.

Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountian Road.

Troopers report that the man stated that he fell asleep at the wheel.

The SUV that the man was driving collided with the wooden beach access off Blue Mountain Road. Troopers said that the SUV traveled down the slope to the beach and came to a final resting spot at the bottom of the walkway.

Troopers tell NewsChannel 7 that field sobriety exercises were conducted and no probable cause for an arrest for a DUI was observed during that time. However, FHP said he was issued a citation for careless driving.

