Vietnam Veteran wants to celebrate his 90th birthday by going skydiving.

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local Vietnam War Veteran wants everyone to know there are no age limits on having fun. So what does he want for his 90th birthday? To jump out of a plane of course.

That was the plan on Saturday, for retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen Bresette but due to weather conditions, he won’t be able to make his birthday jump until next Saturday.

But this won’t be the first time he has jumped out of a plane, it’ll actually be jump number 113.

He says he logged 112 parachute jumps in his military career. However, this will be his first time skydiving.

“I enjoyed it I did. I just wanted to see how this is done. But I am just an old guy and I have been wanting to do it for a long time,” Bresette said

Bresette said he was disappointed his plans didn’t work out but he is already on the books to jump next weekend.

