Calling all trick or treaters

By Alex Joyce
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds.

Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event.

Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters can enjoy bounce houses, face painting, obstacle courses, and of course candy.

The event promises to be a scary good time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road.
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a traffic crash north of DeFuniak...
One killed, two injured in Walton County crash
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded
Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference.
Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference
James "Dejuan" Howell
Candlelight vigil held for Blountstown man hit and killed by vehicle

Latest News

NewsChannel 7 Today team Halloween skit.
Halloween Special: Wake Up World with the NewsChannel 7 Today team
breast cancer ribbon
Impacts of a breast cancer diagnosis on those closest to you
Wake Up World Halloween Special
Wake Up World Halloween Special
Trunk or Treat at the Bay County Fairgrounds
Trunk or Treat at the Bay County Fairgrounds