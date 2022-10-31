Calling all trick or treaters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds.

Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event.

Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters can enjoy bounce houses, face painting, obstacle courses, and of course candy.

The event promises to be a scary good time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.