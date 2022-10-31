CJ Campbell Back On Field For Seminoles

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Bay High running back star CJ Campbell was able to take the field with his Florida State Seminoles Saturday and even helped them secure a win.

Late in the fourth quarter, CJ was able to find a hole up the middle and score the first touchdown of his FSU career.

Now CJ is no stranger to the end-zone though, in his senior year at Bay High he rushed for 1,351 yards and 25 touchdowns and added another 800 all purpose yards to his total.

Campbell is a redshirt freshman this season, as his missed all of last season with an injury. It was almost Deja Vu this year as CJ suffered a broken femur in spring ball that the team believed would keep him out the whole year.

But for CJ, that was quite the case. After the game, CJ spoke about how he was able to expedite the recovery process.

“I mean, it’s important to keep a good state of mind when you’re coming back from injury because if you continue to harp on it, that you can’t do certain things then it will make your comeback even slower than it was. So I came everyday with a positive mindset to get better and the guys around me, in the running back rooms were telling me “don’t worry you’ll be back, you’ll be back faster then what they thought and just continue to work and be patient because at the end of the day my time will come”, and sure enough today they let me show what I can do.”

Even though CJ wasn’t able to play in a game last year, he still showed that commitment and dedication by winning Scout Team Player of the Year. It’s great to see him helping the ‘Noles not just on the preparation side anymore but now on the execution side.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.