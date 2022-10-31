Fright Nights in Downtown Panama City

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Arts Alliance decided this year they were going to create their share of scares with Fright Nights.

The event sold out Friday and Saturday night and will return on Halloween.

But if you are going, be warned: you have to face the Raven Queen.

”We created the Raven Queen, she has her raven wood forest which was our first immersive exhibit. So the development of downtown Panama City has encroached on the Raven Queen’ domain. So she has stormed into town with her minions in tow here to claim the souls of our citizens as restitution for this transgression. We hope that brave citizens of Panama City can come through the exhibit and survive the carnival of souls and help break the curse of the raven queen,” Jayson Kretzer, executive director, of Bay Arts Alliance, said.

We are told that all of the proceeds for ticket sales will go back into the arts.

“So Bay Arts Alliance we are the recognized local arts agency for Bay County. So we put that money towards murals, after-school art programs, and just overall art programming not only Panama City but for the whole county,” Kretzer.

If you plan on buying tickets for fright nights Monday night, Kretzer said things will be even spookier. They plan to dim the lights even more and you will only have a glow stick to light your way.

