Halloween Special: Wake Up World with the NewsChannel 7 Today team

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team is celebrating Halloween with a skit you don’t want to miss out on watching.

Wendy Wampbell and Gene host Wake Up World, the newest leading morning show. During the show, they speak with a few very special guests and party on throughout the morning.

Watch the video attached to this article to see Sam, Jessica, Ryan, and Alex in Wake Up World.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.