Impacts of a breast cancer diagnosis on those closest to you

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Chances are you or someone you know has been diagnosed with the disease.

One of those diagnosed is my mom, Bobbi Martello.

“Well you hear the cancer word and it’s just frightening,” Bobbi said. “You think this can’t happen to me; this can’t happen to me. But it did. It was sad at first.”

My co-anchor Jessica Foster also heard those words.

“My immediate reaction was well we have to fix this,” Jessica said. “I’m a wife, I’m a mother, I have a daughter I need to watch her grow up.’”

My mom was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in January and underwent a lumpectomy and 33 rounds of radiation. She is now 6 months cancer free. I think I could hear her ringing that bell all the way up here in Panama City Beach.

“It felt awesome,” Bobbi said. “But you still in the back of your mind know there’s a possibility. But I stay positive and keep pushing on.”

For Jessica, her cancer was discovered during a yearly mammogram. She then found out she was positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation which puts women at an increased risk for breast cancer. Jessica’s diagnosis led to a bilateral mastectomy with reconstruction, and she is now 5 years cancer free.

“I think that these are some of the best days of my life,” Jessica said. “I’m so happy now, I feel healthy now. I’ve also shown my daughter that I’m a warrior, and I’m happy about that.”

Being a warrior is exactly what my mom has shown me through this journey and a message she hopes to share with others battling cancer.

“Stay strong,” Bobbi said. “Just stay strong, positive.”

My grandmother, Louise Hurdle, is also a 31-year breast cancer survivor. I am so thankful yearly mammograms saved these ladies’ lives and we encourage you to put yourself first and make those appointments.

