Impacts of a breast cancer diagnosis on those closest to you

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Chances are you or someone you know has been diagnosed with the disease.

One of those diagnosed is my mom, Bobbi Martello.

“Well you hear the cancer word and it’s just frightening,” Bobbi said. “You think this can’t happen to me; this can’t happen to me. But it did. It was sad at first.”

My co-anchor Jessica Foster also heard those words.

“My immediate reaction was well we have to fix this,” Jessica said. “I’m a wife, I’m a mother, I have a daughter I need to watch her grow up.’”

My mom was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in January and underwent a lumpectomy and 33 rounds of radiation. She is now 6 months cancer free. I think I could hear her ringing that bell all the way up here in Panama City Beach.

“It felt awesome,” Bobbi said. “But you still in the back of your mind know there’s a possibility. But I stay positive and keep pushing on.”

For Jessica, her cancer was discovered during a yearly mammogram. She then found out she was positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation which puts women at an increased risk for breast cancer. Jessica’s diagnosis led to a bilateral mastectomy with reconstruction, and she is now 5 years cancer free.

“I think that these are some of the best days of my life,” Jessica said. “I’m so happy now, I feel healthy now. I’ve also shown my daughter that I’m a warrior, and I’m happy about that.”

Being a warrior is exactly what my mom has shown me through this journey and a message she hopes to share with others battling cancer.

“Stay strong,” Bobbi said. “Just stay strong, positive.”

My grandmother, Louise Hurdle, is also a 31-year breast cancer survivor. I am so thankful yearly mammograms saved these ladies’ lives and we encourage you to put yourself first and make those appointments.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road.
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a traffic crash north of DeFuniak...
One killed, two injured in Walton County crash
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded
Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference.
Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference
James "Dejuan" Howell
Candlelight vigil held for Blountstown man hit and killed by vehicle

Latest News

Wake Up World Halloween Special
Wake Up World Halloween Special
Trunk or Treat at the Bay County Fairgrounds
Trunk or Treat at the Bay County Fairgrounds
Impacts of a Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Impacts of a Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Sunday Evening Forecast 10/30/22
Sunday Evening Forecast