Jackson County Sherriff’s Office Looking for Escaped Inmate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is about 6′1″ and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing green pants and a green shirt.

Marianna High School and Marianna K-8 are on lock-down as a precaution and extra security has been brought in.

If you see Jones, call 911 immediately.

