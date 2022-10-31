Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday evening!

We’re finally seeing rainfall trail off tonight as the associated cold front encounters a more stable airmass and decreased upper-level energy. Cloud cover will remain even as the rain ends, which will once again insulate our atmosphere overnight and allow temperatures to stay in the 60′s. Humid dewpoints will slowly become more tolerable too, but there is still concern for patchy fog east of SR 231 around sunrise for your Monday-morning commute.

Skies will clear throughout the day Monday, making for a pleasant and seasonal Halloween forecast. High temperatures climb into the upper 70′s with dewpoints in the upper 50′s and a cool, northwesterly breeze at 5-10 mph. Partly sunny skies at lunchtime will become mostly clear by dinnertime. For your Trick-or-Treating plans, expect temps to sit in the mid 70′s at around 6pm, falling into the mid 60′s by 10.

Although November starts Tuesday, we’ll continue to enjoy fairly warm conditions and plenty of sun for the remainder of the week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs at or just above 80 through next Sunday. Humidity will slowly return throughout the week as well, which may provide a more summer-like feel for us by the end of the week.

7:00 p.m. CDT PTC15 Advisory Cone

In the Tropics:

Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has its’ first forecast cone as of 7:00pm CDT tonight. The system - which is largely just a cluster of showers and thunderstorms - had 35-40 mph winds at the time of the advisory. A large ridge of high pressure will protect us from any threats, as the storm will continue a mostly westward track into Central America. Early intensity forecasts suggest the storm could strengthen to Category 1 strength with 80mph sustained winds by Wednesday. The next name on the list is Lisa, should the storm intensify any further.

