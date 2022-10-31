ZooWorld’s annual ZooBoo Halloween event attracts large crowds

ZooWorld's "Percy" took part in ZooBoo.
ZooWorld's "Percy" took part in ZooBoo.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld’s annual “ZooBoo” event didn’t keep the ghosts and goblins away this year.

The event kicked off Saturday and wrapped up around 4 p.m. Sunday.

ZooWorld Director Kayte Hogan said it’s the zoo’s biggest and busiest event of the year.

Roughly 30 vendors participated and gave candy out to guests.

More than 3,000 people came last year dressed head to toe in their Halloween costumes.

Hogan said they still have to do the math for this year’s numbers.

However, they are expecting it to be even more successful than last year’s event.

“We have a bigger and better pumpkin smasher so it grew a couple of feet this year,” Hogan said. “We still had our pumpkin patch from last year, but this year, we did some really fun live photo ops. You could meet our big snake, you could meet Percy our owl.”

She also said all of the revenue generated from “ZooBoo” goes toward zoo renovations.

Those who have membership passes paid a lower cost for admission.

