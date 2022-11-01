Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night tonight with clear skies and lows in the mid 50s. As we head into the day on Tuesday expect sunny skies with highs near 80. Winds will be North to NE at 5 mph. The sunny and dry weather continues through the week and into the coming weekend.

In the tropics Tropical Storm Lisa will continue to strengthen and move toward Central America. Meanwhile another area over the North Atlantic has a 30% chance to develop, but poses no threat to the U.S.

