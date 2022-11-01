Muscle car fundraiser benefiting Project 25

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Start your engine and race over to Kartona for a fundraiser benefiting Project 25.

Project 25′s purpose is to help the less fortunate families of our area provide gifts for their children at Christmastime.

On Sunday, November 6th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can head over to Kartona Electric Speedway to help fundraise. The American Muscle Car Club of Panama City will be hosting the event. The entry fee is a new unwrapped toy or cash donation.

There will be multiple awards and prizes for cars of all kinds.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road.
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
ESCAPED INMATE ALERT
UPDATE: New details on inmate escape from Jackson County facility
NewsChannel 7 Today team Halloween skit.
Halloween Special: Wake Up World with the NewsChannel 7 Today team
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded
The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting trick or treaters to a special event at the...
Calling all trick or treaters

Latest News

Fatal crash on Highway 231
Fatal crash on Highway 231
American Muscle Car Club and Project 25
American Muscle Car Club and Project 25
Rural infrastructure money
Rural infrastructure money
Fatal accident is under investigation.
Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231