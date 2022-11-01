Muscle car fundraiser benefiting Project 25

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Start your engine and race over to Kartona for a fundraiser benefiting Project 25.

Project 25′s purpose is to help the less fortunate families of our area provide gifts for their children at Christmastime.

On Sunday, November 6th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can head over to Kartona Electric Speedway to help fundraise. The American Muscle Car Club of Panama City will be hosting the event. The entry fee is a new unwrapped toy or cash donation.

There will be multiple awards and prizes for cars of all kinds.

