Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse.

The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.

Sale said the federal government had plans to make the building a federal courthouse, but those plans fell through.

“They had actually signed a lease with the county but then made a determination for a number of reasons that they didn’t want to occupy the building,” Sale said. “So, we have since decided to put it up for sale.”

The property is now on the market for $3.95 million.

“Hopefully, we’ll see a company come in and purchase it and it’d be ideal if they brought some jobs with them,” Sale said.

As for the new juvenile courthouse, it is being built next to the Bay County Courthouse on 4th street in downtown Panama City. Officials say it will work as a one-stop-shop for people and be a benefit to the community to have both of those buildings on the same campus.

Officials report the project will be completed in January 2024, and cost around $13 million. We’re told the plan is to sell the building and put that money towards paying for the construction of the new juvenile justice courthouse.

The plans are in place. But for now, it is a waiting game.

