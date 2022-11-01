Sen. Rubio campaigns in Panama City as midterm election inches closer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Republican Sen. Marco Rubio made a campaign pit stop at Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. in Panama City Monday morning.

He said he’s a particularly strong supporter of Eastern Shipbuilding Group after it lost out on a $3 billion U.S. Coast Guard contract.

“These are good jobs,” Rubio said. “These are the kind of jobs that you can build communities around.”

The two-term incumbent is running against Democrat Rep. Val Demings.

Rubio said this 2022 Midterm Election could be a turning point for what the future holds for America.

“The message is we’re tired of the craziness, we’re tired of the insanity,” Rubio said. “We want to see a return to common sense.”

The Republican also said he’ll focus on energy independence.

“The underlying cause of inflation is the cost of energy,” Rubio said. When the price of gas goes up or the price of electricity goes up, the price of everything goes up.”

The Senator said he’s a strong supporter of businesses and the American workforce.

He said he’ll fight for working-class Americans and follow through on his initiative of bringing down inflation if he’s reelected for a third term in office.

“I mean, if you look at the millions of small businesses in America that were saved because I created the PPP program,” Rubio said.

It’s a race gaining a lot of national attention. Val Demings has out-raised Rubio by more than $20 million dollars. The former Orlando Police Chief was a contender to be President Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 Election. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is expected to hold a campaign rally in Miami for Rubio in the coming days.

“So the reason why I run for reelection, the reason why I’m passionate about remaining there for at least six years is that I honestly believe that the decisions we make over the next six years is going to decide whether this generation leaves the next one better off or not,” Rubio said.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Val Deming’s campaign for an interview.

They sent us a statement that reads, “Chief Demings is running to represent all Floridians, while Marco Rubio continues to fail them every chance he gets. Floridians know this race is between a cop on the beat versus a career politician who doesn’t show up for work. Floridians want a leader in the United States Senate who will fight to lower costs, lower crime, and protect their constitutional rights. Chief Demings will be that Senator.”

Early voting in Bay County ends Nov 5. You can vote between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8.

