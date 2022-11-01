Shooting in Sneads

sneads shooting mugshot
sneads shooting mugshot(jackson county sheriff's office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies say a woman is facing charges after shooting at someone nine times with three different guns.

Officials say on Sunday, Sarai Torres, called and said she had to shoot someone. Another person then called, and said he was shot at, but not hit.

According to deputies on scene, Torres ran when they came to the home but she was later found. They say Torres and the man who was shot at got into an argument, when she threatened to kill him.

Torres faces attempted murder charges

