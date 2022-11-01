Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that feature everything from high-class events to unexpected injuries and hopefully some familiar faces.

Viewers can even see a clip from the Bay County Fair in 1966.

To check out these clips and see who you may recognize, watch the video attached to the story.

