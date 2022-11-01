Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that feature everything from high-class events to unexpected injuries and hopefully some familiar faces.

Viewers can even see a clip from the Bay County Fair in 1966.

To check out these clips and see who you may recognize, watch the video attached to the story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.