Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few upper-level clouds sneaking into our skies from the west today. They may filter out some sun at times. But in general, we’ll have a mainly sunny day ahead.

Temperatures are starting out cool this morning. Those susceptible to feeling chilly will want to grab the jacket for the early morning commute. We’re getting the day started in the mid 50s for most.

The mainly sunny skies will take some time to overcome the cool northeast flow to start warming us up. Temperatures may struggle to reach the 70s by lunch. But eventually we’ll work our way all the way up to the upper 70s this afternoon for a pleasant feel.

The clear skies and dry air will allow our temperatures to return to the cool 50s tonight. And tomorrow looks fairly similar to today with just a few upper-level clouds coming off some Western Gulf storms.

With high pressure building in for the week over the South, we’ll have plenty of sunshine to round out the rest of the week. The sunshine will help warm us up daily and send temperatures into the low to mid 80s by the late week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has us pleasant and sunny streak of weather ahead for NWFL.

