Two players, Johnson and Patterson, split Player of the Week honors

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Player of the Week honor actually goes to two players! We decided to split that honor because we found two players worthy following big wins Thursday and Friday. First off we have Blountstown senior Elam Johnson, who plays on both sides of the ball for coach Jordan and the Tigers. He was key in the 42-14 win over St. Joe Friday, Elam with 129 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. And had 8 tackles on defense. This ong td run helped spark that offensive explosion Friday. Next comes Sneads running back Jason Patterson. Once again he came up big for coach Thomas and the Pirates. This 78 yard TD run part of a 222 yard rushing performance on 20 carries. That part of Sneads’ 40-30 win over Holmes Thursday, keeping the Pirates unbeaten at 9-0. So congrats to two players, Johnson and Patterson, as they share Player of the Week honors!

The Player of the Week is sponsored by Manuel and Thompson, Attorneys at Law.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road.
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a traffic crash north of DeFuniak...
One killed, two injured in Walton County crash
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded
Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference.
Mother of missing woman in Franklin County holds press conference
ESCAPED INMATE ALERT
UPDATE: New details on inmate escape from Jackson County facility

Latest News

Florida State Seminoles cheerleaders carry the flags ahead of the football team before the...
CJ Campbell Back On Field For Seminoles
Gulf Coast Volleyball Is Thriving in Local Talent
WMC
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis
Nick Nelson/Phillies
Rutherford alum Nick Nelson on Phillies World Series roster