Adopt a Pet from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

Adopt A Fur Baby at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
Adopt A Fur Baby at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a dog who just loved the attention.

“Bear”, who is very charming, is available for adoption. While at the studio, Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this holiday season.

If you would like to hear more on how to adopt from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ESCAPED INMATE ALERT
UPDATE: New details on inmate escape from Jackson County facility
Fatal accident is under investigation.
Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231
Deane Bozeman School senior is Future Farmer of America National Champion for Specialty Crop...
Bay County senior wins FFA National Champion award
Panama City Police held a press conference Tuesday where they released a new photo of the...
Daughter searches for hit and run driver responsible for her fathers death
Driver drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road.
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road

Latest News

Warm and dry weather continues in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Warm and dry weather continues in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Jailyn Williams.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
850Strong Student of the Week
850Strong Student of the Week
Many employers nationwide are still struggling to find workers, including the Walton...
Walton Correctional Institution still looking for new hires after pay increase