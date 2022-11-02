Bay County senior wins FFA National Champion award

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Senior has been crowned the Future Farmers of America National Champion for Specialty Crop Production.

Amber Leabo is a student at Deane Bozeman School, but she is also a national champ. She received her title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday in front of more than 68,000 people.

“It was so hard to hear because there was a lot of clapping and screaming and I could barely hear my name, Leabo said. “I wasn’t sure if they completely said my name, but I heard ‘bo and bo’ and I was like I think that’s me.”

Leabo created a packet proving that lavender can be successfully grown in Florida, contrary to popular belief. She did this with the help of her parents who own Southern Grace Lavender Farm, and her teacher Becky Peltonen, who is the FFA advisor and head of the agriculture department at Deane Bozeman.

Her packet sought to educate judges highlighting challenges, experiences, the number of lavender blooms and even oil produce needed to be able to make products including soaps, pillow mists and candles which she sells at her parents’ farm.

Leabo said her project was mainly driven by curiosity.

“I was wondering why I never saw lavender in FL and I did some research and discovered that lavender is not made to grow here, and I was like oh yeah? So, I decided to grow the lavender,” she said.

Mrs. Peltonen said she’s been teaching Leabo since middle school and could not be prouder of her huge accomplishment.

“I am so proud of her,” Peltonen said. “Bozeman School is the only school in the entire state of Florida that won a proficiency award in Indianapolis.

As for Deane Bozeman School’s shining star, she says the fun has just begun. She is already planning to do another national competition in the outdoor recreation category.

