Griff Griffitts speaks at final commission meeting before transitioning into new role

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts participated in his last commission meeting after serving District 5 since 2016.

He will be taking over as State Representative for District 6 after winning the race in August.

Griffitts said being a county commissioner has been a great learning experience after navigating Hurricane Michael, a pandemic, and the recent wildfires.

He also said those lessons learned along the way will help him as he looks at things from a statewide perspective.

”I think property insurance will be top of discussion,” Griffitts said. “We know the effects Southwest Florida is facing. We are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael with insurance issues. I think I bring a lot of knowledge to the table with what we’ve dealt with for the last four years.”

Griffits’ last day as a commissioner will be Nov. 7.

Gov. Ron DeSantis could appoint someone to fill his commission seat. Otherwise, it would remain vacant until the next election.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.