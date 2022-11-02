Is the Hathaway Bridge too dark at Night? Officials update plan to fix lighting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Imagine driving over a 20-year-old bridge in the dark with several lights that are out. That’s what it’s like at night on the Hathaway bridge. That bridge has 54 lights but not all of them work, and that’s causing issues for some people who drive across it.

It’s one of the busiest bridges in Bay County. The Hathaway Bridge connects Panama City to Panama City Beach, and you may have noticed it’s darker than usual.

Hannah Baker is a student who has to drive across the bridge daily and said she is concerned about safety.

“Just think of my safety is at risk if you can’t see the road how are you supposed to drive,” said Baker.

With Day Light Savings Time around the corner, it will be getting darker sooner.

“I actually drove on it last week on my way home from school around 6 o’clock and it was super dark I was kind of shocked at how dark it was,” said Baker.

The lights that are out are the ones in the eastbound direction. Jonathan Hayes, Panama City’s Public Works Director, said it’s been six months since the city has gone out to check the lights.

“As of Tuesday morning, we had 14 of the 54 that were not working. A few of those are gone because of the hurricane and haven’t been replaced yet. We’ve worked very hard to find replacements but it’s been very difficult,” said Hayes.

City officials said the light fixtures that are still standing have not been illuminated for about six months. They say the Florida Department of Transportation is working to make sure drivers can safely cross the bridge.

“So obviously our desire is to get the 14 up and running as soon as possible,” said Hayes.

But officials are saying that could take 4 to 6 weeks.

“On top of Covid and all the storms there is a severe supply chain issue,” said Hayes.

The alternative solutions they have come up with is working with Florida Power and Light to put in new lights and getting the 14 fixed.

Hayes said they need to replace all 54 lights but there is no timeline for when that would be finished.

Until then they say drivers will have to pay close attention when driving in those dark areas. We reached out to FDOT and they said to drive carefully and follow the speed limit as solutions are worked out.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.