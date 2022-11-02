Locals anticipate higher gas prices as Florida Tax Break Holiday ends

By Claire Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drivers in Florida got a temporary break from high gas prices during the month of October, thanks to a 25-cent gas tax holiday that lawmakers approved back in March.

The holiday ended October 31st, meaning prices at the pump may creep back up.

“The gas prices have been down the past month or so,” Foy Wilson, a local resident, said. “But I do know that it could change at any second.”

“At any time, it could spike back up,” Collin Tipton, another local resident, said. “It’s never a good thing to have in the back of your head. If you’re in a tough financial situation, you just don’t really know exactly what’s going to happen. It’s something you don’t have any control over.”

The fluctuating gas prices has some drivers considering other options.

“If it goes up any more, I’m thinking of just getting a moped,” Tipton said.

Despite the gas tax holiday ending, the American Automobile Association reports Florida’s average cost of gas is still lower than the national average. As of November 1st, the average cost for one gallon of regular gas sat at $3.29, while the national price was $3.75.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ESCAPED INMATE ALERT
UPDATE: New details on inmate escape from Jackson County facility
Driver drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road.
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
Fatal accident is under investigation.
Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231
Deane Bozeman School senior is Future Farmer of America National Champion for Specialty Crop...
Bay County senior wins FFA National Champion award
Panama City Police held a press conference Tuesday where they released a new photo of the...
Daughter searches for hit and run driver responsible for her fathers death

Latest News

Hathaway Bridge Lighting Issues
Hathaway Bridge Lighting Issues
Gas Tax Holiday Ends
Gas Tax Holiday Ends
Griff Griffitts was celebrated for his 6.5 years of being a Bay County Commissioner.
Griff Griffitts speaks at final commission meeting before transitioning into new role
Hathaway bridge
Is the Hathaway Bridge too dark at Night? Officials update plan to fix lighting