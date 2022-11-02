Locals anticipate higher gas prices as Florida Tax Break Holiday ends

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drivers in Florida got a temporary break from high gas prices during the month of October, thanks to a 25-cent gas tax holiday that lawmakers approved back in March.

The holiday ended October 31st, meaning prices at the pump may creep back up.

“The gas prices have been down the past month or so,” Foy Wilson, a local resident, said. “But I do know that it could change at any second.”

“At any time, it could spike back up,” Collin Tipton, another local resident, said. “It’s never a good thing to have in the back of your head. If you’re in a tough financial situation, you just don’t really know exactly what’s going to happen. It’s something you don’t have any control over.”

The fluctuating gas prices has some drivers considering other options.

“If it goes up any more, I’m thinking of just getting a moped,” Tipton said.

Despite the gas tax holiday ending, the American Automobile Association reports Florida’s average cost of gas is still lower than the national average. As of November 1st, the average cost for one gallon of regular gas sat at $3.29, while the national price was $3.75.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.