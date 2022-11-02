Nine Bay County schools designated ‘Schools of Excellence.’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay District Schools announced on Monday that nine schools in the community had been named Schools of Excellence for the 2021-2022 school year by the Florida Department of Education.

The Schools of Excellence program was established in 2017 by the Florida Legislature. The Schools of Excellence as determined by the Florida DOE and the Florida Statute, are schools consistently achieving the maximum number of points possible in Florida’s school grade calculations.

The Florida DOE said that in 2021-2022, 697 schools were designated as School of Excellence. Of these schools, 310 reportedly maintained their designation from 2020-2021. 333 schools renewed their designation and 54 schools were newly designated in 2021-2022 by meeting the requirements for the first time.

According to the DOE, schools that initially qualify for the designation retain their designation as a School of Excellence, for up to three years at the end of which they may renew the destination.

The schools in Bay County that were qualified for the honor include Patronis Elementary School, Surfside Middle School, Tyndall Elementary School, and Bay Virtual, Bay Haven Middle School, North Bay Haven Middle School, NBH Career Academy, Rising Leaders Academy, University Academy.

Several of the schools have been recognized with the honor for years in a row.

“Patronis Elementary for four years, Surfside for two years, and Tyndall Academy have been in it one year. Bay Haven has been recognized for four years. North Bay Haven Charter three. North Bay Haven Career Academy, Rising Leaders, and University Academy have been recognized for 5 years,” Denise Kelley Deputy Superintendent of Bay District Schools, said.

In addition, BDS reports that the Bay Virtual Franchise has been recognized for the last two years.

“I am extremely proud of all of these schools and of everyone who attends school there and works there,” explained BDS Superintendent Bill Husfelt. “This recognition represents countless hours of hard work and dedication on the part of our students and our staff and it also speaks highly to the level of parental involvement and commitment these schools enjoy,” he added. “Parental involvement is one of the key indicators of student success and we can see in this recognition how that translates into high academic achievement.”

The principal of the University Academy said he is excited that his school is being recognized once again.

“You know for us we are just proud to be a School of Excellence. It really gives us the affirmation of what we are doing here at University Academy and we know that what we are doing is working,” Wes Smith, Principal at University Academy said.

So what are some of these schools doing that are being recognized?

“Really probably the biggest thing for our excellence is just the engagement that our teachers provide,” Smith said.

“We have a lot of science in our classes we have a STEM teacher who has students going through that lab and our math teachers are phenomena,” Brooke Loyed, Principal, of Patronis Elementary School, said.

“We let our students know that we believe in them first and foremost but also when the challenges are put before them we help them step up to the challenge,” Nakia Morris, principal of North Bay Haven middle and high school, said.

School officials also said that parent involvement is also a high part of their schools receiving this recognition as well.

BDS said the goal next year is to get more schools on the list.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.