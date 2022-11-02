Tanner Lamm is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tanner Lamm lives a triple life, he’s an Arnold student, swimmer and diver, the latter coming purely on a whim.

“I mean our team needs boys and Mrs. Morgan was like “we need a diver” and she saw me do a back flip of the diving board or off the diving block one day, and she was like “Tanner you need to dive” and I was like “okay”.

That’s all it took; one flip and coach Morgan was sold.

“He’s just an athlete and there’s a kinesthetic awareness, a body awareness, that some athletes have. He can throw himself up in the air, fling himself around.”

But he’s also making a splash in class, with a 3.9 GPA, Tanner has learned the skills for his academic future.

“I want to go to college; I’m trying to get college credit now. I learned how to work hard, good work ethic.”

Tanner has also found a way to combine his class with the pool and excel in both. Coach Morgan couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Combination of aptitude, he’s smart, but he’s also, he has figured out the work ethic part of going to class and really taking the opportunity to learn as much as he can.”

Tanner says his main focus is to do the best he can, whenever he can.

“Yeah, it’s the same, just try my best, put in the best work I can”

In college, Tanner wants to focus on a career in finance but still do a little diving on the side.

