This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jailyn Williams is a senior at Wewahitchka High School and is also enrolled at Gulf Coast State College.

She is grateful for her teachers at Wewahitchka.

“I love the staff at Wewa because they’re really supportive and want you to succeed,” Williams said.

Jailyn is working on finishing her associates degree from Gulf Coast before she even graduates high school.

“It’s really great because I can get a head start on my career,” Williams said. “Cause I want to achieve my doctorate.”

She hopes to further that education next year and beyond.

“I’m looking at FSU and I want to study medicine to be an ER doctor,” Williams said.

Outside the classroom, Jailyn is quite the athlete.

“I cheer and I’m the cheer captain this year,” Williams said.

Jailyn is a five time Universal Cheerleaders Association All American cheerleader and she loves to serve in her local church.

“I’m very involved in our youth group at church and I do the offering there,” Williams said.

Jailyn says she’s excited someone recognized her efforts in and out of the classroom.

“I’m really honored and shocked because I do work really hard. I’m just amazed that I got this award.”

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Jailyn Williams.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.