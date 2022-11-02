Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warm and dry weather is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with a few cirrus clouds passing overhead. Lows will fall into the mid 50s inland & near 60 at the coast. On Wednesday it will be warm, dry, & sunny with highs in the low 80s. The forecast will remain warm and dry into the weekend and early next week with no rain in the forecast.

In the tropics we have Lisa which is forecast to become a hurricane before hitting Belize. Lisa will emerge in the Bay of Campeche as a depression, but as of now does not appear like it will redevelop. Martin is in the North Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ESCAPED INMATE ALERT
UPDATE: New details on inmate escape from Jackson County facility
Driver drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road.
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
Fatal accident is under investigation.
Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231
NewsChannel 7 Today team Halloween skit.
Halloween Special: Wake Up World with the NewsChannel 7 Today team
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's cool start.
Tuesday Forecast
Humidity levels will be low over the next several days.
Monday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast 10/30/22
Sunday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast 10/29/22
Saturday Evening Forecast