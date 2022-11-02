Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with a few cirrus clouds passing overhead. Lows will fall into the mid 50s inland & near 60 at the coast. On Wednesday it will be warm, dry, & sunny with highs in the low 80s. The forecast will remain warm and dry into the weekend and early next week with no rain in the forecast.

In the tropics we have Lisa which is forecast to become a hurricane before hitting Belize. Lisa will emerge in the Bay of Campeche as a depression, but as of now does not appear like it will redevelop. Martin is in the North Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S.

