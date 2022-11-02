Upcoming Freeport Bayfest 2022

By Claire Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City OF Freeport may be small, but it’s growing... and fast. If you would like to see how fast, November 5th is the perfect time; the city is hosting its annual Freeport Bayfest.

The event will be held Saturday, November 5th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Freeport Sports Complex in Hammock Bay. This is the 10th consecutive year the event has been held. There will be live music and entertainment, a kid’s zone and art contest, a cook-off competition, and more.

Freeport Mayor Russ Barley says events like these are important to have in small towns, especially when they are growing so quickly.

“It’s an opportunity for all of us to get together as a community. There’s still this small-town feel, and so far, we’ve been able to keep that,” Barley said. “However, Freeport is growing really fast. But we find it very important to do things like this. We’re implemented those over the last few years, various events we have now that we did not have in the past.”

The event is free, and everyone in the area and beyond is encouraged to attend.

