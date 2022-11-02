Walton Correctional Institution still looking for new hires after pay increase

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many employers nationwide are still struggling to find workers, including the Walton Correctional Facility.

Staff shortages are still an issue in correctional facilities across the country. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there is a shortage of correctional staff nationwide. The bureau predicts the number of correctional officers will decrease 42% by 2031, despite the constant demand for staff in that field.

Warden Tony Knight of the Walton Correctional Institution said they have made plenty of efforts to try and get people interested in starting a career in the correctional field.

”We’ve had a pay raise effective July 1st of this year,” Knight said. “We went up to $41.6- that’s $20 an hour. And we’re looking at going up more this year hopefully.”

Knight said there has been an increase of inquiries about jobs at the facility since the pay increase, but they are still looking to fill nearly 30 positions. He said the stability and benefits of the job are great for anyone hoping to find a long-term career.

If you’re interested in applying to the Walton Correctional Institution, you can call them at (850) 951-1300 or send them an email at WaltonCI.WardenOffice@fdc.myflorida.com.

