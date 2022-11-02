Wear it Wednesday styled by Plum Delightful

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Plum Delightful showed us how to style those brightly colored fall fits you’ve been eyeing.

Ashley McDaniel, owner of Plum Delightful, says this season is all about mixing up different textures and styles.

With everything from silky cargo pants to textured jean skirts, these elevated throwback looks are proving that if you hold onto something long enough, it will come back in style.

For more looks and accessories, check out Plum Delightful Boutique’s website here.

