Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a another nice night here in the panhandle with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s inland and 60s at the coast. On Thursday skies will be sunny and it will be warm with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be NE at 5-10mph. The sunny, warm, and dry weather continues into next week.

In the tropics Lisa is making landfall in Belize as a hurricane & will move into the Bay of Campeche as a depression this weekend. Right now redevelopment is not expected. Martin is a hurricane over the north Atlantic, but poses no U.S. threat. Another area in the Atlantic has a 20% chance to develop in the next 5 days. Some sort of hybrid, subtropical system could develop and bring some rain, wind, and surf to the peninsula of Florida next week. Just something to watch for now.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

