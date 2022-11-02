Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising by for some early on. The day will turn generally sunny once again.

Temperatures outside are quite pleasant. It’s cool in the low 60s on the coast to mid to upper 50s inland. If you needed a jacket yesterday, go ahead and grab one again for this morning. Otherwise, enjoy the natural air conditioning to start your day!

We’ll work our way all the way up to the upper 70s this afternoon for a pleasant feel. Highs today eventually topple into the low 80s.

The clear skies and dry air will allow our temperatures to return to the cool 50s tonight inland. Lows on the coast only reach down to the low 60s.

With high pressure building in for the week over the South, we’ll have plenty of sunshine to round out the rest of the week. The sunshine will help warm us up daily and send temperatures into the low to mid 80s daily.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs near 82. Your 7 Day Forecast has us pleasant and sunny streak of weather ahead for NWFL.

